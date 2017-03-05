Two Fort St. John men were convicted Friday under the BC Wildlife Act for harassing a swimming moose.

The Britsh Columbia Conservation Officer Service report the incident occurred at Tuchodi Lakes near Fort Nelson in July 2014. A video of the harassment, which went viral, shows a boat inching toward the animal before a man leaps onto its back.

Each man was fined $2,000 for their actions and will match that in a donation to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation. Each also paid an undisclosed victims surcharge payment.