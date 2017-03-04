Residents of the Village of McBride are approaching their last chance to vote in the by-election for three open spots on council.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George offices are encouraging the public to cast their ballot as soon as they can, and Chief Election Officer Karla Jensen urges everyone to bring the proper information.

“Documentation must prove both residency and identity, and that applies to non-resident property electors as well.”

She adds the public will be able to find out who will take over those council positions soon after the deadline.

“The results of the by-election will be provided; there’ll be preliminary results provided once the polls close and the votes have been tallied at the end of the day.”

All eligible, legal age voters can make their way to the Robson Valley Community Centre; polls are open until 8PM today.