UPDATE – 12:40 PM

Traffic is again moving along Burrard Avenue. The car has been removed.

—

A parked car abruptly caught fire in the middle of Burrard Avenue around 12:10 PM Thursday.

The RCMP and firefighters were on scene almost immediately and blocked the street off from Stewart Road to Columbia Street.

Fire Chief Ian Leslie reports the car recently had work done to it, which he believes may have been a factor.

It’s still early in the investigation but no injuries have been reported.