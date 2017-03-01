Northern Health is accepting applications until the end of the month for its IMAGINE Community Grants.

The program will provide up to $5,000 in funding for grassroots projects that improve the well-being of residents across the north.

Healthy Community Development Lead, Mandy Levesque says they usually see no shortage of interest. “Anywhere from 150 to 200 applications and as with most granting programs our funding pot is not limitless so we choose our projects and fund awards based on our criteria.”

Levesque adds they see a lot of applicants from two areas. “We usually get lost of community gardens and different projects that support food gatherings and traditional methods of harvesting or preservation so those projects support food security and nutrition education.”

Last November, 29 communities across the region received $250,000 in funding to support 68 projects.

Community organisations, First Nations groups, schools, municipalities, and regional districts can submit project ideas that support a variety of things.

They include the following:

– Healthy Eating and Food Security

– Physical activity and active living

– Injury prevention

– Tobacco-free communities

– Positive mental health

– Prevention of substance abuse harms

– Healthy early childhood development

– Healthy aging