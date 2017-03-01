Clint Thiessen (far right) sits with family and friends as he receives support from the Vanderhoof community | Photo Courtesy of Barbie Derksen

Vanderhoof came together over this past weekend to show support for a local man diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On Saturday night, Clint Thiessen and his family were welcomed by more than 500 people at Gospel Chapel Church for a dinner and fundraiser for upcoming treatments.

Organizer Keri-Lee Derksen says she was overwhelmed to see the community’s love for one of their own.

“Well the people of Vanderhoof are outstanding in their support for this lovely young couple. The gym was packed, in fact there was probably 100 people we didn’t have tables for. They didn’t mind standing until some tables were finished eating.”

Derksen says Thiessen has been in his predicament for several months and his brain tumor is currently in Stage 2, which has the possibility of becoming cancerous.

She says $65,000 was raised once the evening was over, which is above and beyond her initial expectations.

“I was praying for $60,000.00, but we have a big God and He sent us even more than we hoped for! Someone came to me and said this doesn’t happen in a big city, but in our small community where people have big, generous hearts and with God’s help, all things are possible!”

Thiessen thanked everyone for coming at the gathering on behalf of his wife Sasha and their two kids.