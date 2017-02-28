Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett gave an update on how implementing the recommendations from the Mt. Polley disaster have been unfolding.

He says the government has looked at the reports and put in place new mining codes, administrative penalties, and a compliance board.

After the disaster, he says mining regulations could be a lot better.

“We know what the cause of Mt. Polley was. The expert report said it was not the government’s fault but at the same time they also pointed out there are some things we could do a lot better.”

He mentioned Tuesday that there have been seven mines permitted since 2011.