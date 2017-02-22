BC NDP leader John Horgan says the BC Liberals took a page out of their playbook on the topic of Medical Service Premiums.

Finance Minister Michael De Jong announced on Tuesday the Christy Clark government will cut MSP premiums in half for adults making between $26,000 to $120,000 a year starting next January.

Horgan says the recent announcement is a case of too little, too late. “Where was she (Clark) two years ago on MSP premiums? When we raised it in the legislature they laughed at us, they mocked us, and now after doubling MSP premiums next January they will reduce them by half. It’s a case of half measures and it’s not good enough.”

The MSP reductions still do not fix the rising costs of other necessities according to Horgan. “Hydro rates are going up again, ICBC rates are also increasing again, we can’t forget that they have been increasing year-over-year and now their medical services half measure is to reduce their doubling eight months from now. I don’t think people are going to buy that.”

Horgan also took the Liberals to task on the so-called “Peoples Budget” calling it a desperate attempt to save their jobs.

“They are even trying to steal our tag-line, that’s how desperate they are. We’re going to look at a whole range of issues to provide services to people and we don’t know how the word seniors is out of the budget. I’m not sure how you can do that when nine out of ten seniors facilities in British Columbia don’t have the staffing resources they need.”