BC forests are about to have better protection and sustainability, according to Premier Christy Clark.

Today, at the Canfor Pulp Mill in Prince George, she announced an investment of $150 million towards the Forestry Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC), which she says will create 3,000 more jobs for Northern and rural communities.

Clark says the society has done great things to help preserve the surrounding environment.

“They can continue their work which is preventing and mitigating wildfires, improving damage in low-value forests and wildlife habitat, and treating forests to improve the management of greenhouse gases. We are really just getting started!”

Clark says while the government continues to seek innovative solutions to help protect provincial forests, Mother Nature brings good solutions as well.

She says this investment will also help on a national level, considering the amount of emissions that will be lifted.

“11.7 megatonnes of greenhouse gases is more than the total of all the cars, all the planes, and all the motorcycles in this country. It’s a very significant contribution that we’ll be making to the country’s agenda to fight climate change.”

The Premier also emphasized how BC has been recognized as a global influence for reducing harm to local forests by the United Nations and the Royal Family.

Forest Enhancement Society VC JimSnetsinger says $150M will help replant healthy trees; provide greenhouse gas benefits #bcpoli @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/d8OSO7xrty — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) February 17, 2017

FESBC Vice-Chair Jim Snetsinger says his society will now be able to plant more greener, healthier forests.

“We’re going to continue to develop partnerships and develop a variety of delivery options that are best suited to the treatment activities we’re looking at. This new funding will be used to fund high priority forest stewardship-related projects across the province.”

Snetsinger adds a goal of his is to increase the use of low-quality fibre to reduce greenhouse gases.

Over the next decade, Clark says the government is committed to providing $800 million for BC forests and through the 2011 Jobs Action Plan, more than 20,000 jobs are expected.

