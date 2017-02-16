Cody Legebokoff is out of options and will serve his full sentence.

The convicted killer was before the Supreme Court of Canada Thursday, claiming there was an appearance of unfairness in his trials. Canada’s highest court dismissed his application.

Legebokoff was originally sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 25 years after he was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Loren Leslie, 15, Natasha Montgomery, 23, Jill Stuchenko, 35, and Cynthia Maas, 35, back in September 2014.

His appeal in the BC Court of Appeal was denied in September 2016.