Men across the province aren’t eating Thursday in support of this year’s annual Moose Hide Campaign Day.

The campaign is raising awareness about violence against women and encourages men to become part of the solution by taking responsibility for their actions. The British Columbian government notes that, on average, a Canadian woman is killed in a domestic homicide every five days, and on any given day, over 6,000 women and children are living in emergency shelters. Aboriginal women are also three times more likely to experience violence and be assaulted by their partner than non-Aboriginal women.

One of this year’s participants is Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad. He’s challenging all men, including those on both sides of the house, to participate in the sunup to sundown fast.

“It’s about not being afraid to stand up and have this conversation in communities. It sometimes can be uncomfortable but it’s an important conversation to bring from out of the dark into the light. talking about how we can end violence and what we can all do together.”

The campaign has handed out more than 500,000 actual moose hide pins since its conception in 2011.