Elections BC is sending out over 1.9 million registration notices across the province, asking eligible British Columbians in all 87 electoral districts to either register to vote or update personal information.

Doing this will not only streamline your trip to the polls, Manager Andrew Watson says you’ll receive additional information once you’re up-to-date.

“Voters who are registered at their current address before the election is called will also receive a where to vote card after the election is called, which will tell them the voting opportunities available to them and will make voting quicker and easier for them when they actually do go to vote.”

Canadians who are at least 18 years old and have been a BC resident for six months or more are eligible to vote.

Elections BC will also begin holding registration drives in malls, community centers, and other high-traffic areas in each riding starting March 8th.

To register or update information, like your name or address, you can visit elections.bc.ca/ovr or call 1-800-661-8683.