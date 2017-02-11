On Thursday, February 16th, men across British Columbia will be taking part in the Moose Hide Campaign.

It’s a day of food and water fasting focused on raising awareness on violence against women and children, as well as standing up for those who’ve lost their loved ones to familiar circumstances.

Campaign CEO Paul Lacerte says men will be wearing little squares of moose hide show their concerns.

“It’s a different kind of product; there’s not a t-shirt or a run and those are powerful and effective, but this is unique in engaging men in a different and meaningful way.”

The sixth annual campaign has received full support from the provincial government once again, who had provided $250,000 for expansion in 2016.

All public servants can show their support to ending violence against women & girls by wearing a @MooseHide_BC pin, https://t.co/5fULgglIXc — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 27, 2017

While he is grateful their support, Lacerte feels there’s still lots of work to be done.

“There’s a lot of us in the public policy space and the government space that are at our wit’s end wanting to have safe communities. A lot of us are dads wanting to be able to do something more and different to increase the safety for women in this province.”

He predicts more than 1,000 men will participate from politics across BC and while there are no formal gatherings in the Northern region, he hopes local offices will show their support in whatever way they choose.

The Moose Hide Campaign has distributed over 500,000 pins since 2011.