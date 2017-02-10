The YMCA of Northern BC has opened their first ever Child and Family Development Centre within an educational facility.

Based in Lac Des Bois Elementary school in Prince George, Director of Child Care Services Lynette Mikalishen says 81 new spaces have been created for children in early education.

“So that’s 12 infant-toddler spaces, 25 spaces for ages three to five, 20 spaces for preschool children, and 24 new after school-car spaces.”

She says this will provide more convenience for local parents as they’ll be able to pick up all of their children in one place.

The BC Government also pitched in on the project, investing $500,000 through their Child Care Major Capital Funding program.

Mikalshen is thankful for the additional supports like a kitchen, bathroom, and multiple playrooms.

“We really believe in a home-like atmosphere, and our centre is absolutely beautiful. That’s very much in thanks to the partnership with the province.”

“It’s taken a long time because of the extreme cost of opening a childcare centre. It just turned out [in the end] to be a great partnership and a perfect location.”

While registry began in November, she says there are a few spots still open for those wanting to sign up their kids.

You can find a link here.