Prince George’s jobless rate is 8.1% to kick off the new year.

It was 6.4% during the same time last year.

Vince Ferrao with Stats Canada says despite the jump, the number of people working in the northern capital remained flat. “Employment was virtually unchanged, we have 46,700 people working this January compared with 46,500 a year ago.”

The jobless falls well short of the provincial mark of 5.6% which is still the lowest in Canada.

Ferrao says the province’s job creation is booming. “Employment in BC increased by 82,000. As we’ve been seeing the past several months it’s the fastest year-over-year growth among all provinces with a rate of 3.5%.”

Canada’s unemployment rate sits at 6.8%.