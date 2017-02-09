The Prince George Cougars gave a piece of their hearts on National Pizza Day today at the local Pizza 73 along Highway 97.

As part of their own initiative, players traded their hockey gloves for plastic ones to make heart-shaped pizzas in honour of Valentine’s Day.

Business Manager Allan Bristowe says the relationship between the team and the pie-making company shows how strong the ties are with the community.

“We kinda get the players to come out and try some different things; it’s great to see some guys out and I like to think that they enjoy it too.”

He adds it’s important as one of the local professional sports franchises in the city to reach out to all of their community partners.

“We’re lucky that if they want to throw out the invite, we’re happy to oblige if the guys are available and they’re in town. It’s one of those things too where if we can help out where we can and for a good cause, then we’d love to do that.”

Goaltender Ty Edmonds says working with local businesses and their employees benefits the players both professionally and personally.”

“It’s nice to get out in the community and work with the guys. So it’s good to show that we’re not just hockey players; that we get out there and do some fun things and show fans what else we can bring to the table.”

Jared Bethune, Brendan Guhle, and Jansen Harkins also attended the event.