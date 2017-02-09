The North District RCMP has confirmed one of the logging truck drivers involved in this morning’s crash at Highway 27 near Airport Road has died.
The first truck was pushed into the ditch by the collision and caught fire.
Police have not confirmed which logging truck driver has been killed but did confirm the two other truck drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The passenger car driver appears to be uninjured.
“At this point in time, police are on scene,” says Saunderson. “The investigation is well in the infancy of it and they are trying to determine causal factors at this time.”
The Fort St James RCMP, Vanderhoof Traffic Services, and Prince George Integrated Road Safety Unit are all taking part in the investigation.
“The weather conditions at the time have been described as extremely poor with low visibility and snowing heavily. We don’t know how long the highway will be closed but we do know that the highway is completely blocked in both directions and there is no detour available at this time.”
We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.