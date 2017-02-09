The North District RCMP has confirmed one of the logging truck drivers involved in this morning’s crash at Highway 27 near Airport Road has died.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the North District RCMP received a report of the incident at about 9 am.

Once on scene, officers learned that a south bound car had stopped on the highway, waiting to turn left onto airport road and a logging truck had stopped behind it.

“That logging truck was rear-ended by another logging truck that was south bound as well. That sent the first logging truck into the car that put it into the ditch and the first logging truck was the put into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a third logging truck.”

The first truck was pushed into the ditch by the collision and caught fire.

Police have not confirmed which logging truck driver has been killed but did confirm the two other truck drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The passenger car driver appears to be uninjured.

“At this point in time, police are on scene,” says Saunderson. “The investigation is well in the infancy of it and they are trying to determine causal factors at this time.”

The Fort St James RCMP, Vanderhoof Traffic Services, and Prince George Integrated Road Safety Unit are all taking part in the investigation.

“The weather conditions at the time have been described as extremely poor with low visibility and snowing heavily. We don’t know how long the highway will be closed but we do know that the highway is completely blocked in both directions and there is no detour available at this time.”

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.