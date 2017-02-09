Image taken near the scene of the accident, sent in by Jace McCord

UPDATE 11:08 AM: We’re received information that Highway 27 may be closed for 7-8 hours. Access via the airport road has supposedly been blocked by logging trucks.

Emergency crews on at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 27 just south of Fort St. James.

One of the involved vehicles is reportedly on fire. The highway is closed in both directions at the moment although we have received reports that Fort St. James can be accessed via the airport road.

We will have more information as it becomes available.