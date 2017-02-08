The provincial opposition is reacting to the new windshield repair program announced by ICBC and Minister of Transportation Todd Stone Wednesday morning.

NDP Critic Adrian Dix claims this idea was originally the orange party’s idea and would’ve implemented the program if they had won any election over the last decade and a half.

“The Liberals got rid of this program in November 2001, and now two months before an election, they’re going back and trying to offer it back; and of course that’s a good thing, but their scheme to charge drivers costs ICBC money as well.”

Dix also claims the direct windshield repair policy hasn’t changed for all BC drivers, including those up here in the North.

“It was true then; it’s true now. They just decided for cost reasons to stick to interior drivers for 15 years; that’s what the Liberal party did, and they should be embarrassed.”

He says ICBC customers and stakeholders shouldn’t jump through hoops to get their windshield replaced properly, claiming many opportunities for improvement have been lost.