Vanderhoof RCMP was called to the Burrard Ave. Remax building around 1 PM today after a vehicle crashed into it.

Luckily, Sgt. Svend Nielsen was quick to the scene.

“A vehicle, alleged at this point, to have passed through a red light, was hit by a secondary vehicle. When it was hit by the second vehicle, that veered the first vehicle that ran the red light into the building.”

There were quite a few startled workers but fortunately no one was injured.

“There was nobody at the front of the building other than the receptionist, who was behind the desk, and nobody at the front,” Nielsen says, “there were no pedestrians on the sidewalk at that point either so that’s a big relief for us and certainly the community as well.”

The vehicle’s two occupants – a man and a woman – were both taken the hospital with minor injuries.

Nielsen says the building has some serious structural damage and a contractor is already assessing it.

Police are considering charges but say there are no signs of impairment.