The Prince George Cougars are celebrating aboriginal culture this evening during their second of a double-header against the Kelowna Rockets.

The game is set to honour First Nations communities across the Northern Region according to Cougars Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley.

“We’re going to be having lots of different displays, lots of different activities, things to do, and learn about our aboriginal community for those fans that want to wander around and visit the kiosks. So, all in all, it’s going to be a great night.”

Bands will be represented from Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Fort St. James and Beesley explains what fans can expect when they walk through the doors.

“We have a special guest from the Lheidli T’enneh nation that’s going to help us with the puck-drop, we’ve got a wonderful singer that’s going to be doing our national anthem, and then throughout the concourse, there’ll be different booths and displays of Aboriginal clubs and organizations.”

He adds the team understands they have to reach out to all ethnic groups in order to continue being a community-based franchise.

“We really want to be united with our entire community and region and all people from different walks and backgrounds and so on. Ultimately, we just want to make sure everybody feels that they’re part of our bandwagon and on board with us.”

Opening face-off goes for 7PM at the CN Centre.