The BC Government is investing more funding into the softwood lumber industry for the Northern region.

Premier Christy Clark has announced $4.5 million will be going towards a new wood innovation research lab at the University of Northern BC (UNBC), accelerating the future of timber engineering and development.

Clark announces $27M in caribou recovery funding and new $4.5M wood innovation research lab for @UNBC #CityOfPG — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) February 1, 2017

Speaking at the BC Natural Resources Forum, she says the investment is a joint partnership with Federal Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Navdeep Bains.

“We are not going to back down on softwood. We are going to get the best possible deal for BC workers.”

The province will be providing $2.62 million, while the Feds will bring the remaining $1.88 million to the table.

Clark adds the technology and results of this new project will bring countless possibilities.

“New and updated buildings will soon be throughout British Columbia because they’re long-lasting, more energy efficient, and are tangible examples of the world-leading innovation taking place here in Prince George.”

In a statement, Minister of Jobs and local MLA Shirley bond says this will create up to one million new jobs in the North over the next 10 years and this announcement will become a critical component to the training.

Clark also announced an additional $27 million will be going towards caribou recovery enhancement, calling them an iconic species.

– with files from Shannon Waters