A UNBC geography professor specializing in economic resource diversification for rural areas is also a published researcher.

Dr. Greg Halseth, along with fellow UNBC colleague Laura Ryser, contributed three full chapters in the new book entitled Transformation of Resource Towns and Peripheries: Political Economy Perspectives.

He says other teams included with the study came from Australia, Finland, and New Zealand.

“We’ve known for some time that it is important to be able to share the stories from different places around the world as rural and small town communities and regions confront economic and community change.”

Dr. Halseth explains this book analyzes transitions in small towns since the Second World War.

“So what communities have had to do is take charge of their own planning; how to diversify economy, how to maintain existing resource sector industries, but also look after the infrastructure and other sorts of investments that help do a number of things.”

The three chapters explore three different themes according to Dr. Halseth:

– How corporate ties & trade linkages are impacting rural communities and regions

– How resource industry employment is changing in these small communities

– How local community capacity & leadership are working to mitigate challenges and take advantage of new opportunities

The book is said to appeal to policy makers, local and regional development practitioners, and students interested in regional studies, geography, and industrial sociology.

Dr. Halseth says he’s honoured to be a part of a study with firm values and practices based in our province.

“This just reinforces the faith people had in Northern BC, and it has been realized here when people work on issues of relevance day-to-day.”

He’s also happy to represent the university as well.