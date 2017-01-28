2017 is the year of the ROOSTER and the College of New Caledonia is ringing in the Chinese New Year with style and pizazz.

The International Education Department is putting together a celebration and Operations Assistant Tony Mei says the focus will be group participation.

“You’ll be expecting a show and a dinner, and there’s a lot of interactive games with the audience too. All of the shows are put on by our international students; for many of them, it’s like a traditional show for them in China.”

Mei says the event captures the eye of people from many different cultural backgrounds, which has resonated with the people who’ve attended CNC’s presentation in years past.

“Most people who attended the event were not necessarily Chinese because they are intrigued by the idea of celebrating Chinese New Year, and so they came and decided to take a look and it surprised all of them.”

For many of the international students of Chinese descent involved in this celebration, it’s a chance for them to acknowledge the holiday away from their home country.

Mei says overseas, the new year is celebrated with family.

“If you go to China right now; Beijing, Shanghai, or any one of those big cities, they’re completely empty because everyone is at home. So to say the least, it’s the most important celebrated holiday in China.”

The event begins 5:30PM tonight at First Baptist Church on 5th Avenue and Gillett Street.