The Prince George Railway and Forestry Museum is extending their Celebration of Lights to TODAY in an effort to collect items for the local Salvation Army.

Museum Representative Ranjit Gill says the display is still ‘magical’ for this time of year with the more than 100,000 Christmas lights.

“So we’d like the community to come out, we want to support our local food bank; it’s beautiful once it gets dark outside.”

Gill believes this will be of great benefit to both the public and those in need.

“We want to support our local food bank. Of course in December, the food bank gets stocked up, but in January, people tend to have other things on their mind.”

Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item; activities included are a bonfire and rides on the mini-rail.

The event runs this evening from 4:30PM to 7:30PM.