The Prince George RCMP have arrested a third suspect from Wednesday’s early morning double homicide in the area of North Nechako road.

24-year-old Perry Andrew Charlie was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon.

Charlie has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted murder; he is scheduled to appear in court today.

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED WITHIN THE HOUR:

Superintendent Warren Brown says the first two arrests of 27-year-old Aaron Ryan Moore and 33-year-old Joshua Steven West, both Prince George residents, were made within the hour.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us rapidly progress this investigation with further tips. That resulted in the execution of two search warrants, and the collection of evidence, allowing us to identify two more suspects,” said Supt. Brown in a statement.

RCMP Supt. Brown says first 2 arrests – Moore + West – were made “within the hour” in the vicinity of the crime scene #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/d6kt8U8SRd — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) January 27, 2017

Supt. Brown also says Moore has no relation to William ‘Billy’ Moore, former President of the Prince George Renegades Motorcycle Club.

He’d later confirm that a burgundy van was connected from the original investigation, but would not elaborate.

The RCMP are also acknowledging the two victims of this tragic incident; 51-year-old Thomas Burt Reed of Burns Lake and 46-year-old David Laurin Franks of Prince George.

“Our thoughts and and sympathies are with the loved ones of the victims of this crime.”

FOURTH SUSPECT AT LARGE:

Mounties are now seeking a fourth suspect in Wednesday’s double homicide.

21-year-old Seaver Tyler Miller is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Prince George resident is facing two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Miller is described as:

– 5 feet, 10 inches tall

– Dark brown hair

– Brown eyes

Mounties are advised the public not to approach Miller, but to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Mayor Lyn Hall attended the conference, but did not take any questions.

– with files from Shannon Waters