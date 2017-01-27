The ICBC Board of Directors have finalized the terms of reference for their upcoming independent review, but the official opposition is claiming deja-vu with this action.

The BC NDP is calling the review, expected to begin in mid-March, a waste of time and a repeat of the 23 recommendations the Liberals approved of not too long ago.

“That’s what they did before the last election, and now they’re trying this so-called independent review that they wrote, that they’re controlling, and trying to delay the issue past this upcoming election,” says NDP critic for ICBC Adrian Dix.

Dix also believes the independent review is more of a stalling mechanism for the Christy Clark government, saying they should’ve implemented safer rates quicker.

“They made ICBC customers pay for Christy Clark to raid the fund. This is reality, and no review can change that.”

Canada’s second largest insurance provider will be hiring a third-party expert before the process starts, hoping to release an initial report by June.