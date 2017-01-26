Prince George Mounties have arrested a third suspect in connection to Wednesday morning’s double murder.

With the assistance of the North District Emergency Response Team, the PG RCMP executed a search warrant in the North Nechako Trailer Park at 4:40PM on Thursday afternoon.

Neighbour Dennis Hylend describes what it’s like to live so close to the scene.

“It’s kind of scary; I take my kids to school just down the road. We left yesterday morning and we saw what we saw, and now we come home today after picking them up from school and we see this again. The police have actually been down there constantly throughout the years at that house.”

Trailer 32 appears to have been the residence of interest. Police taking photographs inside. @mypgnow #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/eOntuDQDYR — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) January 27, 2017

The third suspect has been arrested without incident.

Resident Brenda Stewart says she spoke with a police officer between 2:30PM and 3PM.

“He said that they were evacuating some trailers across the street and the two right beside us and that we didn’t have to leave. It was our choice but he would let us know if we needed to leave.”

On Wednesday, mounties charged Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West each with double and attempted murders in court.