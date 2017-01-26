BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is now including the City of Prince George in a planning study of Highway 16.

The MOTI has had this study in motion since last fall, with the goal of providing the necessary recommendations for improvements due the growing expansion of Western PG.

Ideas brought to the table are likely to include a plan to reduce traffic volumes and limited access to side roads.

Mayor Lyn Hall says having proper safety regulations is vital.

“Trying to ensure that particular corridor of the highway is not only for vehicle transportation, but safer for truckers, safer for the movement of goods; so it’s got a number of components to it.”

He adds he’s glad to be apart of the study as Prince George is the gateway to the North and these improvements will make travelling easier and safer for local residents and out-of-town visitors.

“The important part of this for the city to be involved with is not only looking at residential traffic, but also we’re looking at truck transportation. So being able to partner with the province and come up with some recommendations is a very positive thing.”

The study will also take a closer look at upgrading municipal roads and intersections connecting to Highway 16.