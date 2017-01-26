BC’s average weekly earnings rose just under 2% from November 2015 to 2016.

Stats Canada Analyst Dylan Saunders says even with the jump, the province still falls a little short of the national level.

“The average weekly earnings in British Columbia increased 1.5% to $924.00, the weekly earnings across Canada is $961.00 and that rose 0.8%. The province is increasing at a faster rate but is still below the national level.”

Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Manitoba, and New Brunswick also reported increases to their weekly earnings.

The highest earnings average still belongs to the Northwest Territories at $1389.27.

Alberta’s weekly wages declined by 1.6% over the same time period and now stands at $1,114.21.