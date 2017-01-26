Vanderhoof is under an air quality advisory due to the stagnant winter weather and elevated pollution levels according to Environment Canada.

The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health has also issued advisories for Quesnel and Williams Lake.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to hang around until the weather changes.

Exposure to fine particulate matter is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.