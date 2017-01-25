The third quarter job vacancy numbers for 2016 have been unveiled by Stats Canada.

Economist Dominique Dionne-Simard says the Prince George-Cariboo region saw a bit of a downward trend while the provincial figures experienced the opposite effect.

“In the Cariboo, job vacancies declined by 700 that equates to 30.6% during the third quarter while the province’s job vacancies increased by 5,700 or 8.1%.”

Dionne-Simard says the local region is still outpacing the rest of the province when it comes to the wages offered.

“The offered wage in Cariboo increased by $1.25 to $19.80 and that was higher than the provincial average $18.80 and on-par with the national average.”

The biggest job vacancy declines in the Prince George-Cariboo region were in the sales and service occupations going down by 500 positions.

Full-time job vacancies in BC rose by 7,400 compared to the third quarter of 2015, while part-time openings dipped by 1,700.

BC’s job vacancy rate is the highest in Canada at 3.6%.