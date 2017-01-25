Two men are dead and a third is in hospital following an early morning shooting near Foothills Boulevard and North Nechako Road.

Corporal Craig Douglass says the RCMP received a report of shots fired at about 2:40 am.

“We responded and located a vehicle and three adult males in that vehicle. Two of them were pronounced deceased at the scene. One of themw as taken to hospital with what we believe to be gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.”

Douglass would not confirm whether any of the victims were known to police, saying the RCMP are just beginning their investigation.

“Officers believe that it is targeted and that the general public aren’t at risk in this situation. WE’re open to all possibilities at this point but certainly drug related incidences are common and something we will look at.”

Douglass says the shooting is believed to be targeted “due to the nature of the call” the RCMP received.

Police dogs and the forensic identification unit are assisting the PG RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and North District Major Crimes Unit in the investigation.

Douglass says a section of Foothills Boulevard is closed and will remain that way until police conclude their initial investigation.

“This stretch of road which extends from North Nechako road all the way to the Otway overpass will be closed for likely several hours. It’s a large piece of road but we have potentially a lot of evidence to gather so we have to take those precautions.”

The RCMP would not confirm whether any of the men were known to police or if any weapons were found in the vehicle.

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with support from North District Major Crimes and specialty sections including Forensic identification and police dogs.

No identifying information about the victims or the vehicle has yet been released.