The new modern liquor laws in the province took effect on Monday and one of them is the purchase of BC VQA wines in grocery stores.

Liquor Policy Review Parliamentary Secretary John Yap says this was easily at the top of the list.

“That was probably the number one request of British Columbian’s who engaged during the Liquor Policy Review and we saw about 75% supported the opportunity to purchase a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries.”

Fourteen grocery stores in the province have been granted VQA licenses including the Spruceland Save On Foods location in Prince George.

However, another option is available according to Yap. “Grocers can also have a full-service liquor store within the facility and that was the other model made available during the liquor reforms.”

Under the new laws, barbershops, salons, book-stores and art galleries can now apply for a liquor license.