The Nechako Valley Sports Association has obtained a piece of land on Quail Road in Vanderhoof.

The land used to be a part of the Noonla Aboriginal Village which dates back before contact with the Europeans.

Association Director Paul Collard explains what significant events took place on the land. “It was a fishing and summer camp but apparently a large ice jam took the lives of a lot of people who drowned and became a seasonal camp.”

The Sports Association is hoping to develop the land into a series of trails for cross-country skiing and nature walks that are pet friendly.

Collard adds they have big plans for the area. “We also want to produce an interpretive heritage trail that goes through this land and will introduce people and tell them what took place and what is left now of the original inhabitance of the valley here.”

Collard believes it would be perfectly suited for the aboriginal curriculum for grade 9 to 12 students in Vanderhoof as well as the local tourism sector.

Phase two of the project could see a pit dwelling house built, similar to the one currently at UNBC.

They hope to acquire the Canada 2015 Grant which is worth up to $100,000.

The piece of land is right beside the gun range grounds.

Work is expected to begin in the spring with the hopes of completion in the fall.