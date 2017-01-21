We’re still in the middle of winter, the Federal government is already thinking about their Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

The Liberals have extended the CSJ application period for employers wanting funds to hire students ages 15 to 30 until February 3rd, 2017.

Deadline extended! Get funding to hire a student. Employers can apply until February 3 #LeadersToday https://t.co/Flb1wfxQyD — GC Newsroom (@NewsroomGC) January 19, 2017

This program applies to businesses who meet the five national requirements:

– Small businesses working to become more innovative, competitive, and successful

– Employers involved in hiring immigrants living in Canada

– Employers involved in hiring indigenous people

– Opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) sectors

– Employers involved in activities celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday

“This is an opportunity to give work experience to energetic, enthusiastic students, and to keep our economy growing,” says Federal Minister of Employment Patty Hadju.

She also says CSJ has created nearly 400,000 student jobs since the program began.

Once approved, employers can begin to hire students as early as April 2017.