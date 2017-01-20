A former Quesnel Mountie won’t be going to jail.

Forty-one year old Randi Love, who pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was sentenced in provincial court in Kamloops today.

Love received a conditional discharge and 12 months probation. Unlike a suspended sentence, that means that she won’t have a criminal record.

Love was originally charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine. She pled guilty to the lesser charge prior to the start of her Preliminary Inquiry.

Love, who spent time at the Quesnel detachment, was charged while she was employed by the Kamloops RCMP.

The alleged incidents took place in June of 2015.