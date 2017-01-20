The BC Ministry of Public Safety calls the 914 illicit drug overdose deaths in 2016 is deeply disturbing.

Solicitor General Mike Morris says even though thousands have been saved by naloxone, it’s still tragic regardless of how you address the situation.

“The Ministry of Health is doing a lot of work in trying to mitigate those deaths and mitigate the harm that results from that. We’ve put a lot of money and effort into that and we’re going to see where that takes us.”

Morris adds these deaths have resulted in heartache and hardship for the families who’ve lost their loved ones to drugs laced with fentanyl.

Moving forward, he says the End Gang Life strategy will continue to reach out, but investigations will still take a while.

“Some of them will stretch well into a year or even two years before we get the people who are involved in these kinds of activities. We’re looking at all avenues to try and decrease the number of people that are involved.”

He adds several seizures have been made over the last number of months, including drugs like crystal meth and cocaine.