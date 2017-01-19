If you’re planning to hit the slopes of the Northern Rockies this weekend, you may want to be extra cautious.

Avalanche Canada is sending out a special public warning for back-country users due to a dense slab of snow covering a weak, sugary base.

Special Public Avalanche Warning for N. Rockies, and Northern sections of the Cariboos and N. Columbia regions. https://t.co/5TN9SrQ1EO pic.twitter.com/y15tCt2bg9 — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) January 19, 2017

Forecasting Program Supervisor James Floyer says this is because of the recent warm temperatures and new snow, calling this set-up a “perfect recipe” for a potential avalanche.

“One of the problems is that it may not seem particularly obvious and unfortunately, we’re setting ourselves up for a situation where these things could be easily triggered by riders, skiers, or sledders as well.”

Floyer says it’s important to have common sense when entering complicated terrains, especially steeper hills or alpine bowls.

“It really is up to the individuals to take this warning on board, or not, and interpret it as best as they can. So we’re fully aware of that.”

He adds this applies to riders of all ages and levels of difficulty.

“Avalanches are deadly; they kill a number of people in British Columbia. Certainly a very important situation to manage and a very important consideration to take when you do travel into the back-country.”

For more information on current conditions, you can click here.