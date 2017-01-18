The Nechako Valley Historical Society met for the first time Tuesday night after being re-instated during the fall.

The meeting’s agenda was to educate people on how the Historical Society would run and then to elect a governing body.

Kimberli Unger is the new President and says the Historical Society can once again play a big role in Vanderhoof.

“I really believe in the Historical Society and the museum’s importance that it has in this community and I wanted to be a part of keeping it beautiful.”

District of Vanderhoof CAO Tom Clement believes a sense of optimism has quickly surrounded the group. “I’m very pleased to report back to council the strong showing we had tonight (Tuesday) and the fact they have a full board now that is meeting again so quickly. We’re really excited about the way things are moving forward.”

Clement adds the plan of attack for the Historical Society is simple. “What we’re going to do is to make sure all of the buildings are maintained and to see that all things needing repair are repaired. We need to make sure the grounds are in good shape.”

Six Directors were elected and they include Tammy Lyell, Sharon Bennett, Clair Nielsen, Eva Anne Riggs, Eric Steer, and Jenny Springer.