Just under 2,200 people in Prince George received financial assistance through Employment Insurance in November.

According to Stats Canada Analyst Vince Ferrao, the provincial numbers also saw an upward trend.

“The total is 56,330 in November and a year ago at this time it was 54,820 people.”

However, that is a drop in the bucket when comparing it to the national figures.

“We had 574,440 people receiving regular benefits across Canada compared to 547,850. On a year-over-year basis it has climbed by 4.9%.”

The December 2016 Employment Insurance figures are expected to be unveiled in February.