UPDATE: As of 10:55 am, Highway 97 near Cinema has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

We’ve received multiple reports of traffic issues on both local highways.

Highway 97 is reportedly closed south of Prince George near Cinema Road close to Hixon. Traffic is not moving in either direction. Reports indicate that an accident involving a tractor trailer and car may have taken place.

There are also reports of a semi in the ditch 10 km south of summit lake. Traffic is slow through the area and RCMP are said to be on scene.

We’ve also received information about a large amount of water on Highway 16 near Bednesti. Drivers are advised to approach with caution.

Environment Canada has more rain in the forecast for both today and tomorrow. Drivers planning to take the highway are encouraged to check Drive BC for road conditions before departing.