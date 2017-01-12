The College of New Caledonia (CNC) held it’s annual Skills Competition on Wednesday, where students of the campus and local high schools went head-to-head in a number of challenges.

Showcasing their abilities and knowledge in front of industry professionals, some of the areas of contest included welding, carpentry, and auto mechanics.

“The competition exceeded our expectations,” says Doug Borden, coordinator of the Career Technical Centre for School District 57.

“We had more competitors; more interest from industry, parents, and students at post-secondary, high school, and elementary levels.”

50 young men and women participated in the annual event, and Borden says this is a perfect example of the interest their generation has to achieve a career in the field.

“I believe it’s an indication of the number of students interested in going into the trades and a great place for them to explore their interest in the trades, and really test their skills against their peers.”

Among the high school contests, Correlieu Secondary Grade 12 student Avery Bell once again took home the title in the cabinet-making challenge.

While this is an amazing achievement for students like Bell, Borden also says he’d love to see kids get involved in the future.

“It would be interesting to include new elementary schools to participate in the program in their wind turbine or bridge-building competitions. It would also be nice to have a few more tours from other high schools.”

Nearly 100 elementary school students got a tour of the CNC campus during the competition.