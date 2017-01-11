Prince George’s Canadian Tire branch is making a mega donation in partnership with the Cougars.

The hardware shop has announced they will be purchasing $25,000 worth of 50/50 tickets for the Mega Jackpot Game on Friday, January 20th.

Store owner Selen Alpay says while they hold many fundraisers throughout the year, this collaboration with the City’s highest level of hockey is the tip of the iceberg.

“When you have an opportunity like this to partner up with great community partners like the Prince George Cougars, it’s just an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. We can affect a lot of people very quickly by having this jackpot.”

The net proceeds from the draw will go towards Canadian Tire’s local Jumpstart program, which helps kids get involved with organized sports across the Northern region.

BREAKING: The PG Cougars Society and PG Canadian Tire are teaming up for a Mega Jackpot Night on Jan. 20th! MORE: https://t.co/aGTlJScikL — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) January 11, 2017

Alpay says this creates a win, win, win situation for fans and the community.

“Kids involved in sports come away with a great sense of pride and personal fulfillment, which also becomes really apparent in their own personal lives. These kids are the future of our fine community and it just makes sense to be investing in them.”

Cougars Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley says the last Mega Jackpot Game in November saw one lucky winner go home with over $50,000, and hopes this draw will surpass that number.

Fans can purchase their tickets as early as Noon on the 20th at the CN Centre; the first 2,500 fans 19 years of age and older will receive a FREE $10 50/50 ticket.

The Prince George Cougars will face-off against the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7PM.