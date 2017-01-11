An air quality advisory has been issued for Prince George by Northern Health and the Ministry of Environment.

A high concentration of fine particulates in the air caused the warning, and stagnant air will keep the advisory in effect.

Infants, the elderly, and people with diabetes, lung, or heart disease should try to remain indoors to decrease health risks.

Staying indoors will reduce fine particulate exposure, and Northern Health recommends keeping windows and doors closed, and to reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, and use of wood stoves.

Public transit will be free during this time.

Advisories are also in effect for Prince George and Quesnel.