The University of Northern BC is concluding their showcase exhibit, partnered with the Two Rivers Gallery, Friday on climate change.

The event will end with a featured lecture collaboration art and science and UNBC associate professor Dr. Zoe Meletis says the main focus will be to express opinions.

“The idea is literally to mix things up a little bit and change the conversation; listen to local people about what they think of climate solutions rather than just have a lot of information coming down from the top.”

She also says the topic of the carbon tax is likely to come up in conversation and while it may be a concern for some residents, she hopes that won’t become the headline topic.

“Things like a carbon tax are an important in terms of tools we need to address climate change, but I think it’s really important that we don’t want people to keep seeing these things as something they have to put up with or deal with or comply with.”

Dr. Meletis believes locals will want to have their input and share their personal perspectives on the issue.

“Hear voices from the the North, hear voices from our region, talk about realities here that might be a little different in terms of prime climate change concerns, or some of the skills we have up here that aren’t being looked to for solutions.”

Multiple speakers from the Pacific Institute for Climate Change (PICS) will be attending the lecture, which begins at 3:30PM at the Two Rivers Gallery.