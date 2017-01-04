Vanderhoof will soon get its first toddler day care.

The YMCA of Northern BC has opened registration for its new Infant and Toddler Care programs. It’ll be available starting February 1st, the same day all YMCA childcare programs move to the old Integris building across from the RCMP detachment.

Director of Childcare Services Lynette Mikalishen has heard a lot of demand for a program like this.

“The (staff) report that they get calls almost daily looking for spots for children under three years old in Vanderhoof.”

It’s not an easy program to put together. Mikalishen says there has to be a lot of workers to meet the child-to-staff ratio standards. These workers also have to be specially trained in infant and toddler interactions. To have found all the right people and the right facility, Mikalishen says she’s excited to be able to offer this.

“I think it’ll be a great asset to the community and to working parents and professional woman. I think it’ll be wonderful.”

So far, Mikalishen says registration is about half full.