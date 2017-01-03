Cariboo Cougars sniper Hunter Floris has been listed by the Tri-City Americans of the WHL.

The 16-year-old from Vanderhoof was named to the first all-star team at the Mac’s Triple-A Midget Tournament in Calgary, helping the Cougars to a second straight semi-final appearance.

Floris led the tournament in scoring with 13 points (8 goals) in six games played.

The 6-foot Floris has 21 points (13 goals) in 24 regular season games this season.

