BC Ministry of Environment has issued an air quality advisory warning for Vanderhoof.



This is due to the high concentration of of fine particulate matter detected throughout the city and it’s expected to persist until Thursday.

Northern Health says anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions should refrain from participating in strenuous exercise until the warning is lifted.

They also suggest to stay indoors or in air-conditioned areas to reduce exposure, which is a main concern for infants, the elderly, and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

You can click here for more information on health effects of air pollution or fine particulate matter.