It’s a boy!

“Baby boy Weber” was the first child born at St. John Hospital in 2017. He came in at 6 points, 15 ounces on Sunday, January 1st, at 7:23 PM.

The newest Weber was welcomed by parents Kayla and Jordaine Weber of Fraser Lake, as well as big sister Emma.

The first baby in the Northern Health region was Alma Elvira Baerg, delivered at the University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George, at 1:55 AM on January 1st, 2017.

British Columbia’s first baby was delivered at BC Women’s Hospital at 12:00 AM on January 1st, 2017.