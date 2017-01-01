Prince George, Peace River, and Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer says there were a number of highlights for the Federal Conservatives in 2016.

In addition to being recognized by Interim party leader Rona Ambrose as the critic for the Asia-Pacific Gateway project, there was one that stood above the rest personally.

“The LNG announcement I say was the number one best moment of the year in terms of our whole riding and personally. Just to be such an arduous process and to see it finally approved is good.”

Zimmer also says his next step to hopefully move talks forward on the Softwood Lumber Agreement with the United States.

Local Conservative MP @bobzimmermp says softwood lumber talks could get worse | https://t.co/kA08WU3lca #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dE84l7GjOi — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) December 21, 2016

He also looks forward to 2017 as the leadership race for the official opposition and says it’ll be a very pivotal decision when choosing the right person.

“There’s some interesting conversations of Kevin O’Leary possibly entering the race, so that could make the race more interesting and bring a lot more attention to it. I think that’s one thing we’re curious to see as the opposition.”

The deadline to commit yourself to campaigning for the top Tories position was on Saturday.

While Zimmer has vocalized his support for Andrew Scheer, Member of Parliament for Regina-Qu’Appelle, he says whoever wins the race in the end will have to lead with the best of interests for the blue party.